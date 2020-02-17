'Trust in God': Pastor offers inspiring message after fire guts historic New Jersey church

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Investigators remain on the scene of a massive fire that gutted a historic church in New Jersey over the weekend.

Shiloh Baptist Church in Elizabeth went up in flames early Sunday morning, causing the building's roof to collapse.

Fortunately, no one was inside the church at the time and no firefighters were injured.

Nearby Union Bapist Church opened its doors so members of the Shiloh congregation could worship.

The pastor summed up his reaction in three simple words: "Trust In God."

Elizabeth Fire Department Chief Thomas McNamara said it was a sad day and that the church was "pretty much destroyed."

The church dates back to 1879 and was a pillar in the community with multiple outreach programs for the homeless, including a soup kitchen and a clothing ministry.

The investigation is ongoing.

