TSA agents find rocket-propelled grenade launcher in man's luggage

This photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration shows a defunct grenade launcher that TSA agents spotted in a passenger's checked bag at Lehigh Valley Airport.

A Florida man's plans to bring a military rocket-propelled grenade launcher back home were shot down after security screeners at a Pennsylvania airport spotted the non-functioning weapon in his checked bag.

The Transportation Security Administration says the unassembled parts of the launcher and a replica grenade were found on Monday when an alarm went off as the bag passed through security equipment at Lehigh Valley International Airport in Allentown, about 60 miles (96 kilometers ) north of Philadelphia.

The man, from St. Augustine, was stopped by police and told officials he thought he could bring the non-functioning launcher onboard in a checked bag.

The items were confiscated and he was able to catch his flight to Orlando.

TSA says no realistic or replica weapons of a military nature are allowed onto airplanes.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related topics:
allentowngrenadetsa
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Baby left alone on busy subway during rush hour
Man shot by police in Harlem apartment building
'Extreme' gust of wind sends cruise ship passengers 'flying'
Bus driver, aides accused of abusing student with disabilities
R. Kelly says 'I didn't do this stuff' in first interview since being charged
Bloomberg not running for president in 2020
Woman, 2 teen daughters found unconscious in New York home
Show More
Child's dentist finds cancerous tumor during routine cleaning
Stretch of Route 3 in NJ closed due to falling debris from overpass
3 explosive devices discovered around London
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
Malfunctioning garbage truck crashes into New York home
More TOP STORIES News