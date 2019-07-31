Man traveling with toddler arrested with loaded gun at Kennedy Airport, TSA says

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Authorities say a man traveling with a toddler was arrested with a loaded gun at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

The California man was arrested Tuesday when TSA officers found the gun among his carry-on items at one of the airport checkpoints.

The 9 mm handgun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber.

The man told officials that he took his friend's carry-on bag by mistake. He was arrested on weapons charges. Police took care of the child during the incident.

It marked the fifth gun that TSA officers have detected at JFK security checkpoints so far this year after two firearms were discovered at the airport in all of 2018.

Passengers are permitted to travel domestically with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared to the airline, the TSA said.

Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queensnew york citytsajfk international airportguns
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man stabbed on NYC subway train during dispute over seat, police say
AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms hit the area
NYC sanitation worker prevents woman from jumping off bridge
Drug ring operated out of NJ rec center, official says
Police: 9-year-old boy from Brooklyn drowns at NJ water park
What to know ahead of tonight's Democratic debate
Rich parents reportedly give up custody of kids for financial aid
Show More
Livery driver coaches passenger as she gives birth in car
Man lied about charity sending military families on trips: FBI
Nissan adds safety feature to prevent child hot car deaths
Body of missing swimmer found on Queens beach
Fed announces first rate cut since 2008 amid economic fears
More TOP STORIES News