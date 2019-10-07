TSA: Man tries boarding flight at Newark Airport with a sword

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say a man tried boarding a flight at Newark Airport carrying a sword.The incident happened on Friday as the man was checking in for a flight to Sao Paulo, Brazil.The TSA posted a photo of the long-handled knife in its leather scabbard.The agency says the passenger told agents he thought he could carry the weapon past the checkpoint "because of its value."The TSA tweeted, "Doesn't matter to TSA how much the weapon is worth. No weapons should be brought in the cabin of a plane."The traveler was allowed to check the sword, so it flew with other checked bags in the belly of the plane.----------