TSA officers find 2 loaded handguns at Newark Liberty Airport

2 loaded guns were found in luggage at Newark Airport. (Photos from TSA)

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Alert TSA officers caught two passengers carrying loaded handguns in their luggage at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

A 45 caliber handgun was found inside a carry-on bag on Monday morning after the bag went through an x-ray machine in Terminal C.

A man from Pennsylvania was arrested.

Nearly six hours later, a .22 caliber handgun was discovered in another carry-on bag.

Port Authority police arrested that man too, a Florida resident.

Last year, a record 14 guns were caught at TSA checkpoints at Newark Airport.

