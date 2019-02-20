Alert TSA officers caught two passengers carrying loaded handguns in their luggage at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.A 45 caliber handgun was found inside a carry-on bag on Monday morning after the bag went through an x-ray machine in Terminal C.A man from Pennsylvania was arrested.Nearly six hours later, a .22 caliber handgun was discovered in another carry-on bag.Port Authority police arrested that man too, a Florida resident.Last year, a record 14 guns were caught at TSA checkpoints at Newark Airport.----------