NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --Alert TSA officers caught two passengers carrying loaded handguns in their luggage at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
A 45 caliber handgun was found inside a carry-on bag on Monday morning after the bag went through an x-ray machine in Terminal C.
A man from Pennsylvania was arrested.
Nearly six hours later, a .22 caliber handgun was discovered in another carry-on bag.
Port Authority police arrested that man too, a Florida resident.
Last year, a record 14 guns were caught at TSA checkpoints at Newark Airport.
