Turbo Tax blames IRS for stimulus money deposited into wrong accounts

If you waiting for your second stimulus payment and you used Turbo Tax to do your taxes, you will need to wait a little longer to get your money.
The IRS admitted to depositing millions of dollars in stimulus payments not attached to the actual consumer. Many H&R Block customers were impacted and now Turbo Tax is addressing the issue with its customers.
The tax preparation company said in part: "The IRS recently began issuing a second round of stimulus payments to those eligible. Unfortunately, because of an IRS error, millions of payments were sent to the wrong accounts and some may not have received their stimulus payment. We have been working tirelessly on a solution with the Treasury and the IRS. As a result, our expectation now is that within days the error will be corrected and stimulus payments will begin being deposited into the correct bank accounts. We have also re-confirmed with the IRS that they have all of the correct banking information for our customers."
Those waiting for their stimulus money are frustrated with the mistake as many say they had no problem getting their first stimulus payment in their account, so they don't understand why the second payment went to an account not associated with them.
Stimulus money going into the wrong accounts is just one problem consumers are facing. For those people who checked the status of their stimulus payment with the IRS Get My Payment tool and the message says "Payment Status #2- Not Available," the IRS says you will not receive a second Economic Impact Payment and instead, you need to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on your 2020 Tax Return.
