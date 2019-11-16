2 wanted for theft of engagement ring from Kay Jewelers in Midtown

NEW YORK, New York -- (WABC) -- The NYPD is searching for two thieves responsible for supposedly stealing an engagement ring worth $8,999 from Kay Jewellers in Midtown Manhattan.

The two suspects acted together when they entered the store located on West 34th Street, police say.

The men apprently interacted and spoke with the store personnel before walking off with the ring.

The NYPD issued these descriptions of the suspects:

Unidentified Male #1 is , 50 years old, 6'0" and 170 lbs. He was wearing a blue jacket.

Unidentified Male #2 is an adult male. He was wearing a black jacket.

The New York City Police Department is asking for the public's in whereabouts of the unidentified males.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

