Two wanted for violent string of robberies in Brooklyn, Queens

Police are looking for the two men responsible for a violent string of robberies in Brooklyn and Queens.

The NYPD believes these two suspects robbed gas stations on the 7300 block of New Utrecht Avenue in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn, the 2200 block of Bath Avenue in Gavesend, Brooklyn, and 5000 block of Bay Parkway, Midwood between March 31 and April 3.

They also robbed $300 from a grocery store in Astoria, Queens, April 2.

In one instance, the individuals punched a 37-year-old gas station employee in the head and shoulder. In another, they displayed a knife to a 26-year-old man and pushed him against the wall, police said.

In total, they allegedly stole approximately $2,200 and 13 packs of cigarettes.

Both suspects are described as Hispanic males.

Anyone with information in regards to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

