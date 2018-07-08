Two-year-old dies from self-inflicted gunshot wound

A two-year-old is in the hospital, after shooting his or herself in the head at a home in Northwest Fresno Saturday afternoon. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
A toddler accidentally shot himself in the head while inside a bedroom of a home, police in California say.

Neighbors watched as the two-year-old boy was loaded into the back of an ambulance the Fresno neighborhood Saturday. After intense life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead.

At the time that the shooting occurred, the child's parents were not in the home, but there were two adults present.

Police say the parents were notified of the shooting, and officials are trying to determine how the child was able to get his hands on a pistol.

It is unclear whether the gun belongs to the homeowners or the family friends who were in the home.

