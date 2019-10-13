Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan

TOKYO -- Rescuers in Japan are continuing to help people in the aftermath of a ferocious typhoon, as the death toll from the storm climbed to as high as 33.

The government's Fire and Disaster Management Agency, which tends to be conservative in its counts, said late Sunday that 14 people died and 11 were missing as a result of Typhoon Hagibis, while 187 suffered injuries. It said 1,283 homes were flooded and 517 were damaged, partially or totally.

Japan's Kyodo News agency said 33 people died and 19 were missing.

The typhoon made landfall south of Tokyo on Saturday evening and battered central and northern Japan with torrents of rain and powerful gusts of wind. The typhoon was downgraded to a tropical storm on Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
japandisasterstorm
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police ID 4 men killed at illegal gambling club in Brooklyn
Girl, 10, dies after falling off ride at New Jersey festival
Man arrested in vandalism of 6 FDNY ambulances in the Bronx
Yankees beat Astros 7-0 in Game 1 of ALCS
Police arrest suspect in attack on woman in her NYC bedroom
Hard Rock Hotel collapse in New Orleans leaves 2 dead, 1 missing
AccuWeather: Sun to clouds
Show More
Mice, roaches force closure of famed deli on Upper West Side
Hunter Biden to step down from Chinese board
Foods, drinks still sold with CBD in New York City, despite ban
Police officer struck by car during traffic stop in Brooklyn
Health alert issued after NJ produce worker contracts hepatitis
More TOP STORIES News