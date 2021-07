Tyson Foods recalls 8.5M lbs. of 'ready-to-eat' chicken due to possible listeria contamination

Tyson Foods is warning consumers to check their freezers immediately.The food brand is recalling nearly 8.5 million pounds of its "ready-to-eat" chicken.The USDA says the food could be contaminated with listeria.So far, one person in Texas has died, and two others have gotten sick.This includes one case reported in Delaware.The recalled products were produced between December 2020 and April of this year.A full list of the products recalled can be found on the USDA website