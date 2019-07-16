Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting young passenger in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WABC) -- An Uber driver in Connecticut is accused of sexually assaulting a young female passenger.Police say 31-year-old Dwaine Miller picked up the juvenile on Stonewall Lane in Fairfield on Saturday.Once the girl was in the car, investigators say Miller made sexual advances towards her, and then had unwanted sexual contact with her.He was charged with sexual assault and later released after posting $5,000 bond.Police say Miller is a convicted felon with several prior arrests for robbery, assault and burglary.An Uber spokeswoman released the following statement:"What's been reported to police is horrible and is something no one should go through. The driver's access to the app has been removed. We will fully cooperate with the Fairfield Police Department's ongoing investigation."----------