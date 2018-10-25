Uber driver says he was attacked by couple he picked up in the Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

The driver says he was attacked after picking up a couple in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
CROTONA PARK, Bronx (WABC) --
An Uber driver is speaking out after he says he was attacked by a couple he picked up in the Bronx.

Joseph Gonzalez says he picked up the couple - who had two children in car seats - northeast of Crotona Park.

They requested an Uber Pool, which means other fares could be added.

When one was added, Gonzalez says the couple refused to move the car seats.

After that, a fight broke out and he was hit with a brick.

"When he initially punched me inside the car, I got out to defend myself," Gonzalez said through a translator. "We started a scuffle outside and that's when he found the brick.."

The driver had to get staples for a gash to the back of his head.

No arrests have been made.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
uberdriverattackBronxCroton FallsNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Packages with toys cause scare at the Time Warner Center
Father and son struck by car while crossing street in Brooklyn
Sketches show women whose duct taped bodies washed up
AccuWeather Alert: Willa remnants hit as weekend nor'easter
Justice for Junior: Victim's parents face suspects in court
More breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Gillibrand, Farley face off in NY Senate debate
Students protest at Seton Hall University over diversity funding
Show More
Connecticut owes residents millions in unclaimed funds
Massive fire tears through vacant motel on Long Island
Suspects wanted in assault on food pantry volunteer
Brooklyn father convicted for beating toddler to death
Robert Durst ordered to stand trial for murder in LA
More News