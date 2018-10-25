An Uber driver is speaking out after he says he was attacked by a couple he picked up in the Bronx.Joseph Gonzalez says he picked up the couple - who had two children in car seats - northeast of Crotona Park.They requested an Uber Pool, which means other fares could be added.When one was added, Gonzalez says the couple refused to move the car seats.After that, a fight broke out and he was hit with a brick."When he initially punched me inside the car, I got out to defend myself," Gonzalez said through a translator. "We started a scuffle outside and that's when he found the brick.."The driver had to get staples for a gash to the back of his head.No arrests have been made.----------