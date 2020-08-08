COVID-19 Updates: Paycheck Protection Program set to expire

The Paycheck Protection Program will end after giving out more than $500 billion in loans.
Congress is debating whether to come up with some additional funding for small businesses as part of another coronavirus relief package.
With a deal to provide financial relief to millions of American workers impacted by COVID-19 stalled in Congress, President Trump says he plans to become more involved.
The president announced that he'll step in with an executive action to provide additional funds for the unemployed.
Trump is also expected to extend the moratorium and defer student loans.
On the health front, the president is touting encouraging data from recent plasma treatments.
Here are more of today's headlines:
NY CASES, DEATHS AND BAR PATROLS
Governor Cuomo reported 714 new cases and five additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 419,642 and 25,190, respectively. Of the 70,170 test results reported to New York State Thursday, 714, or 1.0%, were positive. Additionally, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,028 establishments in New York City and Long Island and observed 14 that were not in compliance with state requirements.
FLORIDA RESCINDS TRI-STATE QUARANTINE ORDER
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis rescinded an order requiring people traveling from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut to the Sunshine State to quarantine or isolate for 14 days. The order signed by DeSantis also eliminated detailed requirements for when restaurant employees should be kept from reporting to work because of coronavirus concerns. Early in the national outbreak, DeSantis ordered that travelers arriving in Florida from then-hard-hit New York City and its suburbs quarantine themselves for two weeks, giving them a lot of the blame for spreading the disease in his state. But New York's statewide daily infection-rate has plummeted since late April and is now about one-tenth Florida's even though the states have similar populations.
MURPHY REMINDS TRAVELERS TO QUARANTINE
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy put out a reminder Friday to travelers and New Jerseyans returning from states on the travel advisory that a negative COVID-19 test result does not change the need to self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. It can take days for the virus to present itself at a level where a test would see it. In New Jersey, the spot positivity rate for tests from August 3 was below 2% again at 1.95%. The rate of transmission is 1.15. The state also reported 12 new deaths.
NEW YORK SCHOOLS CAN REOPEN
All school districts in New York are authorized to reopen this fall. "By our infection rate, all schools can re-open in all regions of the state," Governor Cuomo said. Each school district must have a reopening plan approved by the NYS Dept. of Health. Cuomo said each district should post a remote learning plan and a plan for testing.
'TAKE CARE' PACKAGES IN NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio reported that 92% of people the Test & Trace Corps. has reached out to, they have gotten in touch with. The city estimates the compliance has prevented some 5,000 additional COVID-19 cases. The mayor urged residents to answer the call. The city is also providing "Take Care Packages" to people testing positive or that need to be quarantined. They are delivered to people's homes and contain masks, hand sanitizer, wipes, Kind bars, disposable thermometer, pulse oximeter (which takes your heart rate and oxygen level), Microsoft information cards for online workshops and training, and an information booklet from the city.
