UConn student questioned after 2 stabbed at campus housing

STORRS, Connecticut -- University of Connecticut police were continuing to investigate Monday after a weekend confrontation in an on-campus apartment complex left a student and another person with stab wounds.

A second student was taken into custody for questioning shortly after the incident around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Hilltop Apartments, university spokesperson Stephanie Reitz said.

No other suspects are being sought, and police and prosecutors will determine whether criminal charges ensue, she said.

The student who has been questioned knew at least one of the other people beforehand, the university said.

All three suffered minor injuries in the encounter and were treated at hospitals.

The stab wounds were superficial and treated with stitches.

The 13-building Hilltop Apartments complex houses 1,200 students, according to the university website.

