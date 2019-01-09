Firefighters are on the scene of a building on the Upper East Side after debris fell from a construction site.The debris fell from a site on Third Avenue onto a 6-story building on East 63rd Street and Third Avenue, causing damage to the roof.Residents of the building have been evacuated.There are no reports of injuries.The Department of Buildings has been notified and is heading to the scene to investigate.According to DOB records, a similar incident happened at the same site last month when debris fell from 1059 Third Avenue and landed on a neighboring building.A partial stop worker order was issued between floors 26-30 but was fully lifted when an inspection found the violating conditions had been corrected.----------