Upper East Side building evacuated after debris falls from construction site

Eyewitness News
UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Firefighters are on the scene of a building on the Upper East Side after debris fell from a construction site.

The debris fell from a site on Third Avenue onto a 6-story building on East 63rd Street and Third Avenue, causing damage to the roof.

Residents of the building have been evacuated.

There are no reports of injuries.

The Department of Buildings has been notified and is heading to the scene to investigate.

According to DOB records, a similar incident happened at the same site last month when debris fell from 1059 Third Avenue and landed on a neighboring building.

A partial stop worker order was issued between floors 26-30 but was fully lifted when an inspection found the violating conditions had been corrected.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building vacatedevacuationconstructionUpper East SideManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend snow
Sources: Man whose death sparked protests in NJ had spinal meningitis
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket to fill 500 jobs
Trump walks out of meeting with Democrats, tweets a 'total waste of time'
#SurvivingSJU: St. John's addresses tweets about campus sex assaults
Jets to hire Adam Gase as new head coach
NYPD investigating video of officers hitting suspects with batons
Queens rape suspect with distinctive tattoos arrested
Show More
Sentencing for man who hailed cab while woman died in car fire
Security guard fired after unloaded gun found inside LI school
Mayor de Blasio announces plan for 2 weeks PTO for workers in NYC
2 men charged in fatal overdose of 38-year-old woman on LI
Mother sues sorority for wrongful death in daughter's suicide
More News