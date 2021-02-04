Robbers force victim to let them inside his Upper East Side apartment

The incident happened Sunday just before 11 p.m. inside a building near 81st Street and Madison Avenue.
The video shows the intruders with their heads covered in addition to the 68-year-old victim and the building's doorman.
Detectives say the four thieves followed the resident into the building, flashed guns and then demanded they be let into his unit.
They forced the victim and the 67-year-old doorman into the elevator and then into his residence.
The suspects took around $10,000 in cash and jewelry.
All four suspects got away in a dark-colored minivan. They are all believed to be between 20 to 30 years old.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
