COVID vaccinations rolling out for youngest New Yorkers

COVID vaccinations are now authorized to go into the arms of the country's youngest children.
In New York City, registration at city-run sites begins today and shots will be available in some locations beginning tomorrow.
One of those vaccination sites is in Times Square.
Other options are available, too.
Parents are urged to reach out to their pediatricians to see if they have vaccines available.
And some drug stores, including CVS, are setting up clinics and will create appointments once they get the doses.
Regarding which shot to get for their kids, parents have two options.
Pfizer is offering a course of three shots, each one one-tenth of the adult dose, stretched out over 11 weeks.
Moderna offers two shots, each a quarter of the adult dose, one month a part.
Despite the federal government's authorization, some parents are left with questions about whether to get the shots for their kids.
Doctors say it does take time for immunity to build up after receiving the vaccine.
They are advising parents who do chose to vaccinate to begin now, so their children are ready for the school year.
