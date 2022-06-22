NYC begins administering COVID vaccinations to kids as young as 6 months old

It is one of 10 vaccination hubs throughout the five boroughs offering the Moderna vaccine.
The Moderna shots at city sites can be given to any child 6 months to 6 years old. It is a two-shot series.
The Pfizer vaccine for kids 6 months to 5 years old can be found at non-city sites. It is a three-shot series for that age group.
Parents can use the city's vaccine finder to search for locations across the five boroughs.
Now the campaign to convince parents begins.
"We're going to be aggressive in getting the information out. We want to spread facts and not fear. We think it's crucial as we take in vaccines for smallpox and other diseases that we've had to face, we think it's crucial that we give the parents the information they need, so they can make the right decision to save their children," Adams said.
If you're interested in the city vaccination centers you can visit the city's vaccine finder online to make an appointment. They also take walk ins.
ALSO READ | Experts urge swim lessons, water safety to prevent child drownings
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube