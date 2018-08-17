Electrical fires near 38th Ave in Corona, Queens knocks out the power for several apartment buildings overnight. @ConEdison on the scene now. Live reports on Eyewitness News #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/EuMRsvTURi — Derick Waller (@wallerABC7) August 17, 2018

Dozens of residents woke up in the dark after power lines sparked and burned Friday morning in Corona, Queens.It happened before 11 p.m. Thursday.The incident started with an underground fire that sent heavy smoke shooting through multiple manholes.We are told above-ground power lines tried to pick up the load and couldn't handle the additional voltage.Dramatic overnight video showed some of those above-ground wires showering sparks onto the street below.The incident left several large buildings without power.Con Edison crews are now on the scene working on repairs at locations including one on 38th Avenue.We are told about 100 customers have been left without power. Keep in mind "customers" refers to electrical meters, so one customer could mean an entire apartment building.It was a hot night and some residents were offered the opportunity to keep cool inside an air conditioned MTA bus.----------