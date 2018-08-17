Underground fire leads to power outage, hot night for residents in Corona, Queens

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller has details on the incident that left many in the dark - and without air conditioning - Friday morning.

By
CORONA, Queens (WABC) --
Dozens of residents woke up in the dark after power lines sparked and burned Friday morning in Corona, Queens.

It happened before 11 p.m. Thursday.

The incident started with an underground fire that sent heavy smoke shooting through multiple manholes.

We are told above-ground power lines tried to pick up the load and couldn't handle the additional voltage.



Dramatic overnight video showed some of those above-ground wires showering sparks onto the street below.

The incident left several large buildings without power.

Con Edison crews are now on the scene working on repairs at locations including one on 38th Avenue.

We are told about 100 customers have been left without power. Keep in mind "customers" refers to electrical meters, so one customer could mean an entire apartment building.

It was a hot night and some residents were offered the opportunity to keep cool inside an air conditioned MTA bus.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
power outageelectricfireNew York CityQueensCorona
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Breakfast foods test positive for weed killer ingredient
Commuters prepare: Route 495 closures begin tonight
Timeline: What we know about the Watts family killings
Man charged with murder of pregnant wife, 2 daughters
NYU offers free tuition for all medical students
Montauk restaurant, bar employees arrested in drug bust
Deli owner killed inside New Jersey business
$450M counterfeit ring bust one of largest in NYC history
Show More
Man accused of pretending to be landlord to scam victims
Specially equipped minivan stolen from man with cerebral palsy
23 evaluated due to high carbon monoxide at Midtown diner
Video released after rapper Casanova charged in diner incident
Cape Cod shark attack victim ID'd as Westchester man
More News