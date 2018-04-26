Police searching for woman who harassed staff, smashed window at Staten Island restaurant

WESTERLEIGH, Staten Island (WABC) --
Police are searching for a woman who caused quite a scene at a Staten Island restaurant after apparently being unhappy about her meal.

The incident happened April 8 at a Popeye's Restaurant on Forest Avenue in the Westerleigh section.

The NYPD says the woman harassed the restaurant's staff about her meal before she used a chair to break a glass window, causing significant damage.

She also picked up a sign and hit a door with it.

Investigators say she fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan in an unknown direction.

Police describe her as a black woman, 18 to 25 years old; last seen wearing a multi-colored du-rag, a pink bandanna, a pink hooded sweater, a black jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

