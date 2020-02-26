Man pushed onto Union Square subway tracks

By Eyewitness News
UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man is recovering after being pushed onto the subway tracks in New York City Wednesday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. at the Union Square NQRW subway station.

NYPD Transit Chief Edward Delatorre said two males got into a dispute on the platform, and one shoved the other on the tracks.

It is unclear if the two had any previous interaction or if the dispute was random in nature.

Fortunately, the victim was not struck by a train.

The man was pulled from the tracks and evaluated by EMS at the scene.

He reportedly suffered only minor injuries.

The perpetrator fled the scene. He's described as a black man wearing a black beanie, red sweater, and black pants.

Subway service was affected by the incident.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityunion squaremanhattanattackfall on trackssubway crime
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News