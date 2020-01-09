Student beaten with bat, stabbed on way home from Long Island school

By Eyewitness News
UNIONDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- There is increased security at a Long Island high school after a student was followed home and attacked.

The 15-year-old boy is hospitalized in serious condition after being stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat.

Police say a group followed him as he was walking home from Uniondale High School around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

He was reportedly confronted by a group of unknown males at the corner of Walnut Street and Leslie Lane.

The attack is being investigated as a possible gang assault.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
uniondalenassau countybeatingteenagerstudent safetystabbing
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News