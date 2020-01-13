5 juveniles charged in gang assault on Long Island high school student

By Eyewitness News
UNIONDALE, Nassau County (WABC) -- Five juveniles have been arrested and charged in a gang assault on a Long Island high school student.

Authorities say the 15-year-old Uniondale High School student was followed home and attacked around 2:40 p.m. last Wednesday.

He was reportedly confronted by the group at the corner of Walnut Street and Leslie Lane and was stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat.

He was hospitalized in serious condition.

After an extensive investigation, detectives arrested three 15-year-old males, one 16-year-old male and one 17-year-old male from Uniondale.

The suspects, all believed to be affiliated with MS-13, were charged with first-degree assault and first-degree gang assault.

Detectives request anyone with additional information regarding this incident to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

