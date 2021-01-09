United Airlines

United Airlines joins American, Delta in grounding emotional-support animals

CHICAGO -- United Airlines is joining other major U.S. carriers in no longer allowing emotional-support animals to fly for free.

United said Friday that starting Monday, it will no longer let passengers book travel for companion animals. For people who book before the deadline, free travel for companions will end Feb. 28.

After that, United said, only trained service dogs can fly in the cabin while not being in a carrier. Owners will have to submit a government-approved form attesting to the dog's training, vaccines and disposition. Therapy animals trained to visit nursing homes and other settings don't count as service dogs, United said.

Owners may be able to transport other animals in the cargo hold or in carriers that fit under a seat in the cabin. Either way, the owner will pay a pet fee, which starts at $125 per flight.

READ ALSO: Only service dogs allowed on flights in new DOT rules

Alaska Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines announced similar policies in the last several days. The moves follow a Transportation Department rule that lets airlines crack down on the growing number of emotional-support animals in recent years.

The government rules announced last month require airlines to accept service dogs that are trained individually to help a person with a disability. The rules let airlines deny free boarding for companion animals.

For many years, thousands of passengers relied on a previous regulation to bring an animal on board for free by claiming that it provided emotional support. Airlines and flight attendants believed some passengers abused the rule to avoid pet fees.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloopairport newsdogsunited airlinesair travelamerican airlinespetsu.s. & worldanimalsdeltaairplaneservice animal
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UNITED AIRLINES
Passengers sing national anthem on flight from SF to DC
1st person in US to receive COVID vaccine gets 2nd dose
Boeing 737 Max flying in NYC again after pair of deadly crashes
EMT falls ill after helping sick man on flight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: NYC Health Commissioner tours Bronx vaccine hub
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in NYC faces multiple charges
NY officials react to US Capitol attack, call for Trump's resignation
Trump supporter who died followed QAnon conspiracy
Trump administration asylum rule blocked by federal judge
FBI posts photo of person who placed suspected pipe bombs outside DNC, RNC
Black leaders say racism evident in police response to Capitol attack
Show More
Boeing carrying 62 goes missing after taking off in Indonesia
Massive fire sparked at hair salon injures multiple FDNY firefighters
FDA gives warning on tests supplied to city testing sites
NY expanding vaccine eligibility, NYC set to open 5 centers
No winner in Mega Millions, Powerball jackpot $470M for tonight
More TOP STORIES News