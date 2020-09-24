United first airline to launch COVID-19 testing program for travelers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6409451" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> From what to wear in the airport to how to sterilize your seats, Dr. Anthony Cardillo explains how to avoid COVID-19 infection during airplane travel.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6486506" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Major cruise lines say they will test all passengers and crew for COVID-19 prior to boarding.

SAN FRANCISCO, California -- United Airlines is set to become the first carrier in the U.S. to launch a COVID-19 testing program for travelers.The hope is to make it easier to manage requirements for entering popular destinations around the globe. They already have the test center set up at the San Francisco International Airport terminal and have been running it on a trial basis.The test is optional for passengers, and they will officially start using it on Oct. 15 for people headed from San Francisco to Hawaii.The test can be taken the day of your flight and the results should be available in 15 minutes. If a traveler tests negative, they will not be required to quarantine for two weeks in Hawaii.Hawaii right now requires travelers to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in Hawaii. The governor plans to lift that requirement Oct. 15 if the traveler has a negative COVID-19 test.