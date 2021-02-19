uber

Uber drivers entitled to 'worker' benefits, United Kingdom Supreme Court rules

By Jobina Fortson
BRITAIN -- The United Kingdom's Supreme Court ruled that Uber's drivers are "workers" who are not self-employed.

This decision could have a big impact on Uber threatening its business model and the so-called gig economy.

The court's seven judges unanimously rejected Uber's appeal against a lower court ruling. They agreed that two Uber drivers were "workers" under British law - entitling them to benefits such as paid holidays and the minimum wage. Uber had argued that the two were independent contractors.

This is similar to the issue California faced when the state-designated ride-hail drivers as employees in 2019 -- the classification was overturned by Proposition 22 in November.

Uber put out a blog post -- saying the next steps would be to survey drivers about what they want going forward and then make a decision about what's next in the coming weeks.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesslyfttechnologyrideshareu.s. & worlduber
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UBER
Passenger ejected when speeding car runs red light
Uber driver speaks out after company refuses to pay for trip from NY to Florida
Seattle passes minimum pay law for Uber, Lyft drivers
Uber driver accused of attacking woman with baseball bat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how much snow fell in Tri-State area
Young women dressed as 'grannies' turned away from vaccination site
Video shows gas station holdup that ended in gunfire
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
It's final: Harry and Meghan won't return as working royals
Manhole fires, slick roads among winter storm's aftermath
New vaccine center opens in Staten Island despite supply shortages
Show More
AccuWeather: On and off snow/mix
Cyclist beaten with bat on NYC corner in disturbing video
US willing to sit down for talks with Iran on nuclear deal
Costco set to offer COVID vaccines in NYC
US officially rejoins Paris climate accord
More TOP STORIES News