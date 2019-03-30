u.s. & world

University confirms death of missing student from New Jersey

College confirms death of missing 21-year-old student from New Jersey.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina -- The University of South Carolina has confirmed the death of a student.

News outlets report 21-year-old Samantha Josephson was reported missing after last being seen Friday about 2 a.m., getting into a car outside a bar in the city's 5 Points area.

University President Harris Pastides said in a letter Saturday to the university community that "Our prayers are with the family and friends of Samantha Josephson following the devastating news of her death. Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort."

Josephson's father also posted on Facebook that his daughter "is no longer with us but she will not be forgotten."

Details about how Josephson died or where she was found were not released.



Josephson was a senior political science major from Robbinsville, New Jersey.

