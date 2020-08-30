up close

Up Close: Sanitation Commissioner talks run for NYC mayor

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Upclose, Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia is considering a major position in New York City's leadership.

She started as an intern in New York City's Department of Sanitation, and worked her way up to commissioner of the department in 2014.

It is the world's largest municipal waste management agency, with over 10,000 workers collecting 10,000 tons of garbage every day.

Garcia is also head of New York's emergency food program, which has delivered 100 million free meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, she is considering a run for New York City Mayor.

Meanwhile, we cover important tips for your children to make sure they are getting the most out of virtual learning.

The new school year is about to start or have already started for millions of kids in the Tri-State area, and most of them will be doing at least part of their learning remotely.

Many will be all remote. That means they will be on the computer and the internet.

Tech expert Sree Sreenivasan has important tips for your children in navigating virtual learning.

