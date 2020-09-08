up close

Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia submits resignation; considering run for NYC mayor

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia has submitted her resignation as she considers a possible mayoral run.

The resignation becomes effective later this month. The department says Garcia's last day will be September 18th.

In the latest episode of Up Close, Garcia talked about how she is considering the possibility.

Garcia started as an intern in New York City's Department of Sanitation and worked her way up to commissioner of the department in 2014.
It is the world's largest municipal waste management agency, with over 10,000 workers collecting 10,000 tons of garbage every day.

Garcia is also head of New York's emergency food program, which has delivered 100 million free meals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, she is considering a run for New York City Mayor.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close
Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorknew york citycoronavirus new york cityeducationschoolcoronavirusup closepoliticsmayor bill de blasioonline learningcovid 19 pandemicsanitation workercovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UP CLOSE
Up Close: Sanitation Commissioner talks run for NYC mayor
Up Close: Conventions, politics and COVID-19
Up Close: Mail-in ballot controversy, rise in new COVID-19 cases
Up Close: Reopening NYC schools and a DNC preview
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ventilation issues delay teachers' return to 21 NYC schools
This single test promises to detect COVID-19, the flu and RSV
Derek Hough joins 'DWTS' judges' table for Season 29
Large fire damages commercial building on Long Island
Officer dies hours after jumping in river to save suspect
AccuWeather Forecast: Sunny but muggy
Some NJ school districts welcome students back with hybrid model
Show More
Massive 5-alarm fire at Bronx salvage yard deemed suspicious
2 tropical storms churning in Atlantic Ocean
2 stabbed at Jersey Shore, suspects in custody
Naked with 'spit hoods' on, protesters decry Prude's death
Jelly Belly founder to give away candy factory
More TOP STORIES News