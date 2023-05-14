On this episode of Up Close, major issues facing the Tri-State and the nation, including the migrant crisis and the Santos indictment.

Up Close on May 14, 2023: The migrant crisis and George Santos indictment

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- On this episode of Up Close, major issues facing the Tri-State and the nation, including the migrant crisis and the Santos indictment.

Title 42, the COVID restriction that had been used to stop migrants crossing the southern border has expired.

New York City is among many large cities already dealing with a huge influx and struggling to find housing for them.

Another big story here and in the nation's capital, criminal charges against Republican Congressman George Santos of Long Island.

The 13 count indictment includes allegations of using campaign funds for person use and collecting unemployment while having a high paying job.

It's a crucial seat for republicans holding a slim majority in the House.

Our guests include Democratic New York Congressman Jamaal Bowman and Republican Congressman Anthony D'Esposito.

WATCH Up Close on our Connected TV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV. Click here to learn more.

RELATED: Watch more episodes of Up Close

Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.