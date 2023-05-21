In this episode of Up Close, a deep dive into the migrant crisis in New York City.

Up Close on May 21, 2023: New York City's migrant crisis

More than 65,000 have already arrived, and they're still coming by the bus load.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams struggling to places to shelter them.

So where do you house them, who pays for it and where do we go from here?

We talk to New York City's only Republican representative, Nicole Malliotakis, and Democratic Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who came to the u-s as an undocumented immigrant. We'll also hear from former New York City Council Speaker Christine Quinn, who now heads a group to help the homeless.

