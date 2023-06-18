On this episode of Up Close, we talk to New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks and former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance.

Up Close for June 18, 2023: NYC teachers deal and a hot seat job

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A big week for New York teachers, getting a new contract agreement with 120,000 members of the teachers union.

Besides pay raises, it includes a virtual learning option for high students and even some middle school students.

This decision comes after experts have not been shy about the negative impact remote learning had on kids' ability to learn.

Schools Chancellor David Banks talks about that, the end of the school year and what's in store for fall.

And talk about a hot seat job: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is getting ready for the prosecution of former President Donald Trump and the Daniel Penny deadly subway choking case.

So, what is it like being in that hot seat?

We'll talk to Cyrus Vance Jr. who was the Manhattan D.A. for 12 years before he decided not to run for re-election 2 years ago.

