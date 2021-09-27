Up Close: Haitian immigrants at border returned home, Dan Harris' last day with ABC

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we discuss the crisis at the southern border which now includes a new controversy -- Haitians being returned home while migrants from other countries are being allowed in.We talk to U.S. Senator Bob Menendez of New Jersey, chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, about the crisis and the Biden administration's chaotic pullout from Afghanistan.Plus, we sit down with Dan Harris, who just finished his last day as weekend anchor of Good Morning America Weekend.He's leaving the network after 20 years to pursue what had been his side gig -- a meditation company called 10% Happier.We'll ask him why he made the decision to leave now, and he'll offer some advice on maybe how all of us could be a little happier during these tough pandemic times.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.