Up Close: MTA's financial crisis; New Jersey governors race

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we discuss the financial mess impacting public transportation in New York City -- plus the race for governor in New Jersey.

More riders are returning to public transportation in New York City, but the hard truth is -- ridership in subways and commuter railroads is still only about half pre-pandemic levels.

So how do you get ridership up? And is there room to fit everyone, especially when congestion pricing kicks in and some drivers may not want to pay the price?

Add this on top of an MTA that's begging for money -- and you've got something of a financial mess.

We talk to the acting chair and CEO of the MTA Janno Lieber.

Meanwhile, in the race for governor in New Jersey, Republican Jack Ciattarelli is hoping to defeat incumbent Phil Murphy and become New Jersey's 57th governor.

Governor Murphy is trying to link Ciattarelli to the man he supported for president, Donald Trump, who was trounced in the New Jersey presidential election.

We talk to the Republican nominee.

