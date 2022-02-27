Up Close: How Russian invasion of Ukraine will impact U.S., Europe; NY governor's race

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- In this episode of Up Close, we break down the biggest military action in Europe since World War II as Russian troops invade Ukraine.With Russian President Vladimir Putin clearly out to take control of Ukraine, there are many questions on the minds of so many.Is he trying to take back the former states of the Soviet Union? How will this end? What impact will it have on Europe, Russia and the United States, which will soon have thousands of soldiers in Europe ready -- but ready for what?We talk to U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, a member of the Senate's armed services committee.Plus, in our Meet the Candidate segment in the race for New York governor, this we talk to New York city Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, one of two Democrats challenging front runner Kathy Hochul, the current governor.We'll discuss how to fight the crime surge in New York City, and examine his positions compared to the current governor.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.