El Paso shooting: At least 18 dead, dozens injured, sources tell ABC News

We're in shock over the tragic events at Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where store 2201 & club 6502 are located. We’re praying for the victims, the community & our associates, as well as the first responders. We’re working closely with law enforcement & will update as appropriate. — Walmart (@Walmart) August 3, 2019

Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

EL PASO, Texas -- At least 18 people were killed and dozens more injured when a gunman opened fire near a mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, law enforcement sources tell ABC News.Police responded just after 10 a.m. local time to an active shooter scene near the Cielo Vista Mall, which is near Interstate 10 on the east side of the city, and were advising people to stay away from the area.Shortly after, Sgt. Enrique Carrillo, a police spokesman, said a suspect was in custody and there was no longer a danger to the public. The suspect's identity has not been released, though police believe the suspect may have been armed with a rifle.An eyewitness told ABC News Radio in an interview that the shooter was dressed in cargo pants and wore ear protection. She said he began to fire in the parking lot and saw him shoot multiple people in cold blood.From there, she said, the shooter walked into the store. She characterized his demeanor as calm and confident as though "he was on a mission."El Paso Police Sgt. Robert Gomez said it did not appear that there were any additional suspects but cautioned that the investigation was still fluid.Police identified a Walmart as one of the active scenes. Walmart said in a statement: "We are in shock over the tragic events at the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, where Walmart store #2201 and Sam's Club #6502 are located. We're praying for the victims, the community and our associates, as well as the first responders who are on the scene. We're working closely with law enforcement and will update as appropriate."El Paso, which has about 680,000 residents, is in West Texas and sits across the border from Juarez, Mexico.Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called the shooting "a heinous and senseless act of violence" and said the state had deployed a number of law enforcement officers to the city.White House staff said President Trump was briefed on the shooting and spoke about it with Attorney General Barr and Governor Abbott.Presidential candidate and former Texas congressman Beto O'Rourke appeared a bit shaken as he appeared at a candidate forum in Las Vegas on Saturday shortly after news of the shooting in his hometown was reported.O'Rourke said he had called his wife before taking the stage and said the shooting shatters "any illusion that we have that progress is inevitable" on tackling gun violence.The Democrat said he'd heard early reports that the shooter might have had a military-style weapon, saying we need to "keep that (expletive) on the battlefield and do not bring it into our communities.""We have to find some reason for optimism and hope or else we consign ourselves to a future where nearly 40,000 people per year will lose their lives to gun violence, and I cannot accept that," O'Rourke said."We're all pretty nervous and scared," Mistey Garcia, 33, an employee at a Hooter's restaurant in the Cielo Vista Mall told ABC News in a telephone interview. "We're kind of hoping and sending our prayers down to everyone at Walmart."Garcia said no one at Hooter's has been briefed directly by law enforcement - as they're locked in the restaurant - about whether the shooting is unfolding in or near Walmart, and no restaurant employee directly heard gunshots."So far everything's blocked off, we are locked in," she said. "We have police, border patrol, ambulances, fire trucks all coming down the road. There are ambulances everywhere." Garcia said there are "a couple customers" locked inside the restaurants, who are being ushered into the back of the restaurant by management and told to shelter in place.