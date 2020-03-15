UpClose: Mayor de Blasio speaks on the novel coronavirus pandemic in NYC

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6015480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Jennifer Ashton discusses the coronavirus crisis.

NEW YORK CITY -- Hard to ignore all the signs out there with the coronavirus pandemic. So many things we perhaps take for granted have closed: Broadway and cultural institutions, sports of all sorts, and businesses being urged to let employees work from home or stagger their hours to prevent subway overcrowding.How bad are things? How are we handling this crisis, and how long will this last? New York Mayor Bill de Blasio joins us today to speak with us about the virus.ABC Chief Medical Correspondent, Dr. Jenn Ashton is here to give us tips on coping with the COVID-19 pandemic, how to protect yourself, and to provide some perspective on the truth of the disease vs. some public perception.We wrap up with our ABC News Political Director Rick Klein as we take a look at the presidential race and the coronavirus outbreak.