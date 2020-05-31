Up Close: The road to reopening

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6223260" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter speaks with Danny Meyer from Union Square Hospitality Group

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6223254" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter speaks with Dr. Jen Ashton on reopening during a pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A closer look on the road to reopening on Up Close this week.Congressman Peter King discusses whether Congress will pass another relief package and the battle over re-instating state and local property tax deductions known as SALT.We also talk to ABC's Dr. Jen Ashton. New York City will soon join the rest of the state and most of the country to reopen. What should we be worried about most?Finally, we talk to restaurateur Danny Meyer. He just re-opened a cafe in Union Square for take outs. What do restaurants need to do to safely reopen and how do they make money with fewer customers as we social distance?