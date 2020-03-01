UPCLOSE: Sarah Feinberg on NYC Transit, political candidate Michelle Caruso-Cabrera

Andy Byford lasted as president for two years. Sarah Feinberg, the interim president of the New York City transit system, is more than willing to take on this massive challenge.
Coming up--we talk to Ms. Feinberg about what passengers can expect under her leadership.
Michelle Caruso-Cabrera picked a big race for her maiden voyage--challenging one of the most popular members of the freshman class in congress--representative Alexandria Coasio-Cortez.
So why did the former television journalist enter this particular race against this particular congresswoman? We ask her this morning.
Political consultant Hank Sheinkopf in New York and from Washington ABC News Political Director Rick Klein weighs in on the recent developments in the Democratic race for the White House.