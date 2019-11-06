Driverless stolen car strikes, kills woman outside Jamaica Station, police say

By Eyewitness News
JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- The search is on for the driver of a stolen car who fatally struck a woman in Queens and fled without trying to help her.

It happened Tuesday night right outside Jamaica Station, where there is pedestrian traffic around the clock.

NYPD said officers attempted to stop the stolen vehicle, but the suspect declined to pull over and police went after him.

At some point, the suspect bailed out of Hyundai Sonata, but the vehicle was not fully stopped and kept rolling.

.The driverless vehicle struck the victim in the crosswalk on Archer at Sutphin Boulevard around 9:15 p.m.

Police have a tentative identification on the victim but have no family notification and are looking for anyone who might know her

Cell phone video captured the moments right after it happened, as first responders and bystanders ran to help.

"I saw a car on top of a lady's head," one eyewitness said. "Police officers came, and some citizens, to help pick up the car so that she could be removed."

A responding NYPD sergeant suffered a minor injury to his shoulder while lifting the front of the vehicle off the woman.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but she did not survive.

Police initially detained a 38-year-old neighborhood man but later determined he was not involved in the crash.

Now, while one family tries to cope with a devastating loss, investigators are checking area surveillance cameras as they work to track down the driver.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jamaicaqueensnew york citypedestrian killedstolen carcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Woman fatally struck when stolen car jumps curb in Queens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SUV crashes through fence, ends up in backyard pool on LI
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
Man fatally struck by school bus in Queens
First taste of winter headed our way
Podcast leads to questions about woman's cancer diagnosis
Man arrested for allegedly peeping into bathroom stalls on LI
After tumultuous summer, NY city elects 1st female mayor
Show More
Man fatally stabbed outside family shelter in Queens
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Woman who gave the finger to Trump's car wins election
2 dead in fast-moving fire that tore through NJ home
Fla. deputy arrested for throwing student to the ground
More TOP STORIES News