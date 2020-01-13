Update on investigation into deadly Jersey City Kosher supermarket attack

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- One month later there are still so many unanswered questions, namely why did two gunman target a Jewish grocery store in Jersey City?
There is now a mural on Martin Luther King Drive honoring the victims. It looks quite different from the scene in early December, when two gunman murdered a police detective and three other people before killing themselves.
Authorities labeled the incident domestic terrorism, fueled by hatred for the police and Jewish people, but was the store specifically targeted?
And the investigation hoped to uncover why the suspects had a pipe bomb in their van.
Those are just a few of the questions that are expected to be asked at a press conference expected on Monday.
Meanwhile one month later, the city's mayor says the community is still healing.
Old wounds between some black and Jewish people were exposed at a meeting last week.
"The meeting that was held on Monday was honest and at times offensive, but candid," said Steven Fulop, Jersey City Mayor. "Both communities recognize that there are more similarities than differences. They both face discrimination. All it takes is a conversation."
The mayor welcomed the Jewish community to the stretch of Martin Luther King Drive six years ago knowing there were stark differences between blacks and members of the Hasidic community.
Fulop says he has learned a lot in the past month, and he knows the image of the city will need time to repair.
