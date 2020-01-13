Update on investigation into deadly Jersey City Kosher supermarket attack

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- One month later there are still so many unanswered questions, namely why did two gunman target a Jewish grocery store in Jersey City?

There is now a mural on Martin Luther King Drive honoring the victims. It looks quite different from the scene in early December, when two gunman murdered a police detective and three other people before killing themselves.

Authorities labeled the incident domestic terrorism, fueled by hatred for the police and Jewish people, but was the store specifically targeted?

And the investigation hoped to uncover why the suspects had a pipe bomb in their van.

Those are just a few of the questions that are expected to be asked at a press conference expected on Monday.

Meanwhile one month later, the city's mayor says the community is still healing.

Old wounds between some black and Jewish people were exposed at a meeting last week.

"The meeting that was held on Monday was honest and at times offensive, but candid," said Steven Fulop, Jersey City Mayor. "Both communities recognize that there are more similarities than differences. They both face discrimination. All it takes is a conversation."

The mayor welcomed the Jewish community to the stretch of Martin Luther King Drive six years ago knowing there were stark differences between blacks and members of the Hasidic community.
Fulop says he has learned a lot in the past month, and he knows the image of the city will need time to repair.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jersey cityhudson countypolice officer killedfatal shootinghate crimejersey city
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Water main break floods UWS streets, subway affected
Massive fire destroys 4 buildings in Bound Brook, NJ
Lindsay Lohan's mom arrested after crash on Long Island
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominees to be announced
Above normal Monday, but cloudy and cooler
2 hospitalized after argument leads to stabbing in Brooklyn
Passenger on Newark-bound flight accused of assaulting flight attendant
Show More
High school soccer coach killed in Ramapo house fire
These are the must-read stories of the weekend
Investigation underway after 2 planes nearly collide at JFK
Sources: Todd Frazier gets 1-year deal from Rangers
Straphangers strip down to skivvies for No Pants Subway Ride
More TOP STORIES News