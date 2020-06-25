Pilot injured after small plane crashes at Southern California airport - VIDEO

UPLAND, Calif. -- Video captured the moment a small plane crashed while attempting to land at an airport in Upland Wednesday afternoon.

AIR7 HD was over the scene as the aircraft hit the runway at Cable Airport, bounced into the air and came to a rest in a field.

The pilot suffered minor injuries and was rescued from the plane by emergency crews after he was trapped in the cockpit.

He was seen shortly afterward walking around and was not believed to be seriously injured.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the aircraft was a homebuilt kit plane.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
plane accidentu.s. & worldaccidentcaliforniaplane crash
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: LIVE - NYC Mayor de Blasio update
NYC mayor warns 22,000 city workers could be laid off
Man struck and killed by hit-and-run driver in Bronx
COVID quarantine will impact Tri-State travelers returning home
Human Rights Conference being held digitally by NYC Pride
Officer in apparent chokehold incident in Queens to surrender
Supreme Court expected to rule on landmark abortion case
Show More
AccuWeather: Less humid, spot storm
Why the Tri-State area could see red sunsets this weekend
Applications for unemployment aid fall to still-high 1.48 million
Birthday parade for 97-year-old WWII veteran in NJ
Nassau County man accused of touching sleeping girl
More TOP STORIES News