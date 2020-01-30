Man gropes woman standing on Manhattan sidewalk

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on a Manhattan sidewalk.It happened around 11:35 p.m. on January 20 as the 21-year-old woman stood at 77th Street and York Avenue on the Upper East Side.Authorities say the man approached the victim, reached inside her pants and grabbed her chest.He then fled the scene.The groper is described as a man between 25 to 40 years old, approximately 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue waist-length jacket, a blue hoodie, black sweatpants, and dark-colored sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------