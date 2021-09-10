Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Upper East Side auto shop

By Eyewitness News
Suspect in fatal shooting at UES auto shop arrested

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have made an arrest in the murder of a man and shooting of another at an Upper East Side auto body shop.

Zachary Bryant, 37, is charged with felony murder, assault, criminal use of a firearm, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police say Bryant was captured on surveillance footage walking into NYC Auto Inc. on East 95th Street last month and shooting two workers, killing one of them.

Police say the suspect walked into the car shop and after some sort of verbal altercation with a 33-year-old employee, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him in the head and shoulder.



He then reportedly shot a 43-year-old employee in the back.

Both men were rushed to the hospital where the 33-year-old Mario Gonzalez, said to be the shop's receptionist, was pronounced dead.

43-year-old William Fuentes was said to be stable.

Police say Bryant fled the scene but was finally apprehended two and a half weeks later.

