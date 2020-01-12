4 arrested in massive gun, drug bust on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- Police arrested four people following a gun and drug bust on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Police found four illegal guns as well as drugs inside a home on West 102nd Street.

A 20-year-old man lives inside the home - investigators arrested him along with two other men and a woman. They all face a slew of weapons and narcotics charges.

