UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan -- Police arrested four people following a gun and drug bust on Manhattan's Upper West Side.
Police found four illegal guns as well as drugs inside a home on West 102nd Street.
A 20-year-old man lives inside the home - investigators arrested him along with two other men and a woman. They all face a slew of weapons and narcotics charges.
4 arrested in massive gun, drug bust on Upper West Side
