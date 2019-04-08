Upper West Side fire injures 6 residents

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A two-alarm fire on the Upper West Side injured six people on Monday.

The fire started in the first floor of a Columbus Avenue restaurant just before 7:30 a.m.

The fire spread up the building. Six residents were being treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Columbus Avenue was closed between West 84th and West 83rd streets.

