UPS truck driver killed in Florida hostage situation, police shootout identified

The innocent UPS driver who was killed after a hostage situation and police shootout in South Florida Thursday was identified as Frank Ordonez. (Ordonez Family/Facebook)

MIAMI -- The innocent UPS driver who was killed after a hostage situation and police shootout in South Florida Thursday was identified as Frank Ordonez.

Ordonez's truck was carjacked by two men involved in a Coral Gables jewelry store robbery who then fled with him inside the vehicle, police said.

After a police chase, the UPS truck finally stopped in one of the middle lanes of a busy roadway, where a shootout with officers began.

Ordonez and another innocent bystander were killed by the gunfire, along with the two suspects, identified as 41-year-old Lamar Alexander and 41-year-old Ronnie Jerome Hill.

UPS said Ordonez, 27, joined the company in 2016. He started off as a package handler and then worked as a driver. His stepfather told ABC News Ordonez began working a new route two days ago and was planning to become a full-time driver in January.

"We are deeply saddened that UPS service provider Frank Ordonez passed away from a senseless act of violence on December 5, 2019. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends and the other innocent victims involved in this incident," UPS said in a statement.

Ordonez leaves behind two daughters, ages three and five.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
miamifloridapolice chasefatal shootingcar chaseofficer involved shootingshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 young kids, parents dead in suspected murder-suicide in NY
NAS Pensacola shooting leaves 4 dead, including gunman
Woman arrested after 'All You Can Eat' robbery at TGI Fridays
'Husband' in controversial Peloton ad speaks out
Mastermind in GoFundMe scam pleads guilty to state charge
NYPD officer bites into razor blade in sandwich at Bon Appetit
1 dead, 2 hurt in high speed crash between taxi, SUV in NJ
Show More
67-year-old man sitting at Bronx bus stop struck by stray bullet
Drivers ticketed: Bus lane camera enforcement begins on NYC route
Mom, grandmother charged in baby's heroin overdose death
NJ man who left caged pit bull to drown convicted
Worker trapped in NY well for 4 hours after storm dislodges cover
More TOP STORIES News