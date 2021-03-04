Package containing urn stolen from doorstep of New Jersey apartment

Officials say a package containing an urn was stolen from a doorstep at the Village Green Apartment Complex in Mount Olive on February 26.
They say the FedEx package was delivered around 12:50 p.m., and they believe the theft took place between that time and 2 p.m.
The victim says the urn contained the ashes of their father.
The urn had a figure of a motorcycle on the top and the name of the father inscribed on the side.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Morris County Sheriff's Department at 973-267-2255.
