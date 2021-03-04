Package containing urn stolen from doorstep of New Jersey apartment

By Eyewitness News
MOUNT OLIVE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family in New Jersey is desperately trying to retrieve the stolen urn of a loved one.

Officials say a package containing an urn was stolen from a doorstep at the Village Green Apartment Complex in Mount Olive on February 26.

They say the FedEx package was delivered around 12:50 p.m., and they believe the theft took place between that time and 2 p.m.

ALSO READ: 2 suspects wanted after violent robbery in Queens apartment
EMBED More News Videos

Police are searching for the suspects behind a violent assault and home break-in robbery in Queens.



The victim says the urn contained the ashes of their father.

The urn had a figure of a motorcycle on the top and the name of the father inscribed on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morris County Sheriff's Department at 973-267-2255.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mount olivemorris countyfedextheftrobberypackage theft
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Entertainment venues can soon reopen with limited capacity
Cuomo: 'I am not going to resign'
Woman accused of buying homes, Chanel items in alleged PPP scam
$35 bowl from yard sale turns out to be artifact worth up to $500K
House to wrap early amid threat of violence at U.S. Capitol
Video: Asian man beaten in unprovoked attack at subway station
73-year-old woman killed in apartment fire in Manhattan
Show More
AccuWeather: Gusty again
Hundreds gather to condemn fatal stabbing of good Samaritan
The Countdown: Cuomo responds to harassment allegations, DC on alert amid Capitol threat
SUV in deadly SoCal crash came through hole in border fence
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
More TOP STORIES News