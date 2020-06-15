US Air Force fighter plane crashes into North Sea, 1 pilot onboard

LONDON -- A U.S. Air Force fighter plane with one pilot on board crashed into the North Sea on Monday.

The status of the pilot wasn't known. The F-15C Eagle from the 48th Fighter Wing was on a routine training mission from RAF Lakenheath when it crashed at 9:40 a.m. local time (4:40 a.m. EDT).

The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear.

U.K. search and rescue authorities are taking part in the search of the crash site.

Lakenheath is a Royal Air Force base that hosts the U.S. Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, known as the Liberty Wing.

The base is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of London.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
militaryair forceplane crash
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burning body found along Hutchinson River Parkway
Social distancing violations spark rollback concerns in NY
Video shows maskless woman intentionally coughing on customer at bagel shop
Coronavirus Updates: NY COVID hospitalizations, deaths continue drop
CT officer seen punching man should be fired, chief says
Video: Good Samaritans rescue toddler in overturned SUV
New Jersey enters Stage 2 of reopening
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant to start the week
Protesters against statue, name of NYC's Columbus Circle
NJ company recalls 43,000 pounds of ground beef
This New York city wants to cancel rent during the pandemic
Black Lives Matter protest draws thousands in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News